Forum: Help available for seniors to transition to new PAssion Card rewards programme

We thank Ms Santakumari Ratnam for her feedback (Seniors need help in keeping up with tech advances, Nov 4).

PAssion Card has partnered DFI Retail Group (Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Giant, Guardian Health and Beauty) for years to reward PAssion members with TapForMore points when they shop at the group’s participating stores.

We are always on the lookout for new partnerships to meet the evolving needs of PAssion members to give them more benefits and savings. Hence the transition from TapForMore to the yuu Rewards Club.

We encourage PAssion members to join the yuu programme to enjoy more benefits and deals at DFI Retail Group and other retail outlets ranging from food and beverage to local attractions.

To join the yuu programme, PAssion members have to download the yuu app, register as a member and complete a one-time linkage to their PAssion Card. Members have until April 30, 2023, to either redeem their existing TapForMore points directly at DFI retail stores or convert them into yuu points.

We would like to assure Ms Santakumari that PAssion members can continue to use their physical cards at DFI retail stores to earn yuu points. However, to start redeeming yuu points, they will have to register as yuu members.

We are mindful that some senior PAssion Card members may need extra support to register or link their PAssion Card to the yuu rewards programme. Therefore, we are working closely with yuu Rewards Club and DFI Retail Group to ensure that seniors and the digitally less savvy community (even members who have no smartphone) will be given the help they need. They can approach the onboarding ambassadors and staff at DFI retail outlets such as Cold Storage and Giant for assistance. PAssion members can also approach community clubs for help.

PAssion members can continue to enjoy members’ rates at community clubs and PAssion Wave outlets, as well as special privileges and discounts with their PAssion Card at over 1,500 PAssion merchant outlets.

Crystal Teng

Director (Membership and Partnership)

People’s Association