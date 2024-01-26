Forum: HDB studying application of cool coatings on block facades

We thank Mr Stephen Tan for his feedback (Plan needed to make older HDB flats more liveable amid rising temperatures, Jan 9).

As the master developer of public housing in Singapore, HDB plays a key role in supporting the nation’s commitment to sustainable development. Over the years, we have intensified our efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and create a more comfortable environment, including in existing HDB towns, for our residents.

In 2020, we announced the HDB Green Towns Programme, a 10-year plan to bring sustainable living to all existing HDB towns through the large-scale implementation of green features, to improve residents’ quality of life.

One key focus area is cooling HDB towns. We are studying the application of cool coatings on the facades of about 130 HDB blocks in Tampines. The learning points from the pilot will help HDB formulate its plans for the wider application of cool coatings in HDB towns.

We are also introducing more greenery to the top decks of selected multi-storey carparks in HDB estates to provide visual relief and mitigate heat gain. Studies have shown that such features can reduce the overall ambient temperature by up to 2 deg C.

HDB developments, including older estates, are designed with our local climate in mind. We incorporate strategies such as orienting residential blocks to reduce heat gain from solar radiation, and maximising natural lighting and ventilation in flats and around the estate.

HDB also has various upgrading programmes to rejuvenate older estates, such as the Home Improvement Programme within flats, and the Lift Upgrading Programme and the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme at the block and precinct levels. These programmes aim to improve the comfort of our residents and enhance the liveability of HDB towns.

HDB is committed to building a sustainable and liveable environment for our residents. We constantly review the progress and effectiveness of our existing initiatives, and explore new ones that can make our estates more liveable for residents.

Tan Sze Tiong

Chief Sustainability Officer

Housing and Development Board