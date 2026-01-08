Forum: Having different languages will improve MRT signs

I was at one of Orchard MRT station’s many exits recently when an elderly couple approached me for directions to Shaw Centre. Knowing that the exit they needed to take was some distance away, I offered to walk with them to show them the way.

While we were walking, the elderly woman lamented that there were no signs in her mother tongue. As she was unable to read English, the couple had been walking around the station for some time. I looked at the signs in the station, and noted that all the locations were listed in English.

I am aware that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been progressively changing the signage to label exits with numbers instead of letters, and enhancing signage designs. Train platforms along the North East Line also include names of train stations like Chinatown and Little India in Singapore’s other official languages.

Perhaps the LTA can consider adding the names of buildings and historical landmarks in other official languages, especially in more popular stations such as Orchard and Chinatown, for seniors who cannot read English signs.

Such a change would be a small but meaningful way to support seniors who are still mobile enough to get around on public transport and explore Singapore.

Aik Wei Jian