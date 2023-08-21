Forum: Have separate work permits for maids hired for eldercare

I refer to the article “Nearly half of foreign domestic workers lack confidence or skill to meet seniors’ healthcare needs: Study” (Aug 17).

There is now only one work permit scheme for migrant domestic workers (MDWs). Yet, under this scheme, MDWs are hired for different roles. There are those hired to assist with household chores, but others are hired primarily to assist with eldercare.

One wonders if there are MDWs who come to Singapore expecting to do household chores but are tasked with eldercare instead.

Those tasked with eldercare require skills that are far more specialised than those needed for household chores.

Creating a separate category at the work permit level would make for clarity, allowing the MDWs to know what to expect.

Those in the new category can also be trained if they are hired without the necessary experience.

Having such a scheme would create an ecosystem of MDWs who are trained in eldercare and who are willing to work in this area.

It is necessary to grow this pool of workers as Singapore ages.

Yee Kiat Tan