Forum: Have guidelines to curb misuse of ChatGPT

Given the growing popularity of artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, it is vital to establish guidelines that maximise its benefits for students while minimising the drawbacks.

ChatGPT aids students in research, and can generate text that closely resembles that written by humans. However, this raises concerns over its potential misuse.

Plagiarism detection tools struggle to distinguish between material generated by a chatbot and text written by a human. There are students who take advantage of this, and use ChatGPT to write essays for their take-home assignments. This can be seen in a Study.com survey of teachers in the United States, in which more than a quarter said they had caught students using ChatGPT to cheat.

Furthermore, students may take answers given by ChatGPT without checking if the data is legitimate. Users may also forget that ChatGPT’s responses can be flawed, resulting in an incorrect understanding of a concept.

This can cause inaccurate information to spread, which is dangerous.

I’ve also observed that when faced with a problem, for more and more people, their first instinct is to ask the chatbot instead of thinking for themselves first. ChatGPT has its limitations, though, and lacks human creativity. Additionally, this over-reliance reduces critical thinking skills.

With these considerations in mind, it is vital that we learn to embrace technology while enforcing adequate restrictions to prevent misuse.

Technology will keep advancing, and we cannot avoid the impact of this.

Thus, schools and companies should begin to explore and implement guidelines to control the use of ChatGPT.

With proper guidelines in place, the potential of technology can be harnessed for the better.

Wang Xin Tong, 15

Secondary 3 student