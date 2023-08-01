Forum: Have green stripe on licence plate of EVs

I notice there is a vertical green stripe on the left-hand side of the number plates of fully electric vehicles in England. The main function is to raise awareness, encouraging others to convert to EVs as more of them are seen on the roads.

Identifying an EV car or bus by its number plate has been introduced in at least a dozen other countries, including China and India, and has proved to be a positive factor in increasing the switch to EVs.

There are additional advantages. First, it is easy to spot a petrol or diesel car wrongfully taking up an EV charging spot.

Second, if incentives are to be introduced for EVs in the future, such as lower parking rates, this stripe makes it easier to monitor.

The Ministry of Transport states on its website that “EVs will make up the bulk of our vehicle population in the coming years”.

Perhaps this is a good time to add a simple green stripe to the other policy incentives to boost the use of EVs as we move to a greener future.

Gouri Uppal