Forum: Have data on crowd waiting at bus stops

I refer to the report “Migrant workers taking illegal rides to dorms in Kranji” (Oct 3).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that it will continue to monitor travel patterns and make appropriate adjustments to bus service provision.

A look at LTA’s DataMall, which provides transport-related information, shows that the passenger volume at bus stops can be monitored from those tapping in and out of buses.

However, this data does not include the number of people waiting at a crowded bus stop who are unable to board the bus, as this is not being monitored.

LTA has datasets on the number of people on the platform of MRT stations. There should be a way for it to monitor the crowd at bus stops.

I have seen migrant workers going back to their dormitories on Sunday evenings, waiting at a crowded bus stop.

Other commuters waiting for the same bus service are also unable to get on the bus. Unless one pushes and shoves, it can take more than a few buses before one can get a ride.

LTA could explore various ways to capture bus stop crowd data for future route planning.

Yee Kiat Tan