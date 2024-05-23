Forum: Guard against overcrowding in new housing precincts

Singapore’s urban planning is evolving, using data science for efficient land use and incorporating public consultation.

Recent announcements of new housing precincts, including those at the former Keppel Club site (within the Greater Southern Waterfront), Bayshore and Kampong Bugis, have also generated positive interest. Slated to be car-lite, community-centric and sustainable, with liberal green spaces, they aim to redefine how we live, work and play in the near future.

Planned densities for these sites are ambitious, with preliminary reports suggesting up to 10,000 new dwelling units to be built on 60ha, as in Bayshore.

Based on the 2023 Department of Statistics’ data, Singapore’s households averaged 3.11 residents. If this number holds, the Bayshore site, for instance, could house 31,000 residents, translating to densities of around 51,000 residents per sq km.

While Singapore’s land scarcity necessitates bold optimisation plans, are these projections overly optimistic? These densities significantly exceed those of existing townships, including mature estates with established infrastructure and other ancillary services. For example, Choa Chu Kang, the densest estate here, houses an average of 31,000 residents per sq km. The Marine Parade subzone, more similar in size and housing mix to the proposed precincts, has only 23,000 residents per sq km.

More importantly, how will such high densities impact the quality of life? Will future residents experience congestion and strained resources observed in densely populated places like Manhattan, Tokyo and Hong Kong, even though they are reasonably car-lite with efficient public transportation systems?

To ensure Singapore remains an inclusive and desirable place to live, work and play, thoughtful housing planning is critical.

Infrastructure, geographical limitations and demographics must be fully considered to prevent future overcrowding. The Urban Redevelopment Authority could perhaps provide further insights on this crucial aspect.

Ang Tun Loon