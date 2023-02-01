Forum: GST-registered businesses must display GST-inclusive prices

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

We refer to Mr Ed Cheong Tuck Kuan’s letter (Include GST in all retail prices, Jan 27).

All goods and services tax (GST)-registered businesses are required to show GST-inclusive prices on all price displays to the public.

Exceptions have been given to food and beverage, and hotel establishments that impose a service charge, so that they do not have to display separate price lists for dine-in and takeaway items, or to recompute prices whenever they waive the service charge for takeaway items. 

Such establishments must, however, display a prominent statement to inform customers that prices shown are subject to GST and service charge.

GST-registered businesses that do not comply with price display requirements can be fined. The public can report wrongful GST practices of businesses to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (https://go.gov.sg/irasgst-wrongpractices).

We have contacted Mr Cheong to clarify the matter and thank him for his feedback. 

Kelly Wee
Director (Corporate Communications)
Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top