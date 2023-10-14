Forum: Greatest enemy could be an attitude that attack won’t happen here

While the authorities have taken great pains to build up Singapore’s defence capabilities since independence, the conflict in the Middle East is a reminder that citizens should also play their part by being vigilant when carrying out their daily activities.

The greatest enemy could well be our lackadaisical attitude that an armed attack would never occur here. I hope it doesn’t.

If it ever does, the will and resilience of our people are vital for survival.

The recent establishment of the fourth service of the Singapore Armed Forces –the Digital and Intelligence Service – is a step in the right direction.

In any warfare, intelligence gathering is vital to pre-empt any sudden attack.

But we must be prepared for any eventuality, particularly a physical attack.

As a small country, we should never take our safety and security for granted because any untoward incident could have serious repercussions as our political, economic and social stability are at stake.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan