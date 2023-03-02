Forum: Grateful to the many who came to aid of deaf sister

My sister, who is hard of hearing, dropped her wallet containing cash, her identity card, ATM and other cards at Bugis Junction on Feb 9.

After letting us know, she reported the loss at the Rochor neighbourhood police centre. Officer Lee Jia Hui spoke to me using my sister’s phone, as her speech was difficult to understand. He helped her to file a loss report and advised her to report the loss of her ATM cards to the banks.

A few days later, the Singapore Association for the Deaf texted her to say someone had found the wallet and handed it to the information counter at the mall. We thank the person who found the wallet and took the initiative to call the association after seeing her card.

My sister also had to deal with some issues in her flat recently. We would like to thank the contractor who fixed an alarm system, and others who helped her fix her spalling and dampness problem, for their patience in speaking to me on her mobile phone so that I could arrange for work to be done.

Koh Hock Neo