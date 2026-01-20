Forum: Grateful to Liu Thai Ker for his role in urban planning

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I am grateful for architect Liu Thai Ker’s lasting contributions to Singapore’s housing landscape ( Architect Liu Thai Ker, Singapore’s first master planner, dies at 87 , Jan 18).

My late father arrived in Singapore from Hainan island before World War II and became a naturalised citizen when Singapore became independent.

My dad used to remind me with pride that he bought our family home, a three-room flat in Toa Payoh, with hard-earned cash of $7,000 in 1967 before my birth.

Before that, our family was living in an unsanitary kampung, in crowded, rented rooms. Although our flat then was sparingly furnished, too small for a family of eight, I felt secure, comfortable and rooted. It gave me a perspective of modern and dignified living even for poor, working-class families like mine.

Over the years, I have seen how Toa Payoh has grown and been rejuvenated after precinct upgrading, with lush landscaping and the addition of the HDB Hub. Even today, Toa Payoh is still improving.

Indeed, Mr Liu showed that considerate, human-centric urban planning improves the quality of life for residents. His contributions helped turn Singapore into a liveable First World city that is the envy of the world.

My condolences to his family, and may he rest in peace.

Tan Swan Hwee