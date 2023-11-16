Forum: Grateful to all who helped during 3-year-old’s kidney transplant

We wish to thank various parties for their support during our three-year-old daughter’s successful kidney transplant in October.

It has been more than three years since her diagnosis, and it took extensive collaboration across teams at the National University Hospital (NUH) to make the transplant happen.

While there may have been occasional shortfalls, NUH has obviously done many things right over the past years, which is why our child is alive today.

We were also able to stay near her while she was in intensive care, thanks to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. The National Kidney Foundation also supported us for the transplant.

Her education was well supported by Touch Community Services’ and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities’ early intervention and inclusive programme.

Our daughter will continue a lifetime of immunosuppressants, and a kidney transplant lasts only 10 to 20 years on average before the kidney gets rejected.

However, we are glad to reach this milestone and thankful to all parties involved. We hope our story gives strength to all parents.

Benjamin Alexander Chua