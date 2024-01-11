Forum: Grateful for help in getting compensation after losing job

I refer to the report “NTUC deeply disappointed over Lazada layoffs, says union was not consulted” (Jan 5).

I applaud NTUC for appealing to companies to be considerate about the timing of retrenchment exercises and to avoid doing such exercises during festive periods.

My friend was dismissed from work in a charity organisation just three weeks before Christmas. Her aged mother and ailing sister sank into depression over worries of financial difficulties, as my friend was the sole breadwinner.

Losing a job often affects not just the person, but also other members of the family.

I applaud the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for addressing the issue speedily when she contacted it. She had an opportunity to speak to Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who assured her that she could let him know if the matter was not resolved.

MOM referred her to the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), which convened a mediation promptly on Dec 27.

I am impressed with TADM’s handling of the matter, and my friend received a goodwill compensation from the company where she had been employed for almost 20 years.

I applaud and thank MOM and TADM for their help, which meant a lot to my friend and her family.

Angela Hoe Cheng Heng