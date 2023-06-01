Forum: Grateful for doc’s care during wife’s cancer journey

My wife battled colon cancer bravely for about seven years before losing her fight recently.

Just before she died, she reminded me to write an appreciation letter to ST Forum for her oncologist, who helped her greatly in her cancer journey.

Life as an advanced cancer patient was extremely stressful, as she needed to cope with psychosocial concerns and her physical symptoms.

However, my wife always said she was very fortunate to receive her treatment from a caring oncologist, Dr Foo Kian Fong. All those years, Dr Foo had always treated her with empathy, respect and patience.

Under his various treatment options, my wife’s quality of life was generally maintained during her cancer journey.

My family deeply appreciates the care and assistance Dr Foo gave my wife.

Kenny Kwok