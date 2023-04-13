Forum: Grateful for big donation to NUS

As a National University of Singapore (NUS) alumnus, I am very happy that the university received such a big donation of $101 million to the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, by the Low Tuck Kwong Foundation. The donation will certainly support leadership programmes for policymakers and scholars from Asia.

I am disappointed by those who have raised concerns about university funding linked to fossil fuels (Should universities accept $100m donations from coal companies?, April 5).

The money can be used to train more leaders who can pave the way for their countries and organisations to adopt sustainability practices and programmes. The money can go towards advancing research in green energy.

It is important to appreciate the charitable works of people who do the right thing.

This is not the first time Mr Low has donated to NUS. I hope more tycoons will be inspired by his generosity and share part of their wealth to build an inclusive society

Sim Lim Onn