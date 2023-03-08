Forum: Good to know differences in hospice and home palliative care

Some people use the terms “hospice care” and “home palliative care” interchangeably, but that can get rather confusing for patients and their loved ones (Educate people more about home palliative care, March 6).

Simply put, hospice care focuses on one’s last few months of life. If a patient typically has fewer than six months to live and curative and life-prolonging options are no longer available, a hospice team can aid with end-of-life decisions, and make sure that the rest of the patient’s life is lived comfortably. The team will also aid with physical symptoms and other areas of distress – whether it is emotional or spiritual – during this time.

Home palliative care is not merely for end-of-life situations, and can be used as assistance at any stage of illness to complement the curative or life-prolonging treatment a patient has been prescribed by his doctor.

This is a resource available to anyone with a serious or life-altering illness. In this case, the palliative care team can aid with medical treatment choices and decisions. The goal is to make those with serious illness feel better while treating emotional, social, practical and spiritual hardships which, in turn, improves their quality of life.

Whether it is home palliative or hospice care, we should focus on ensuring patients’ overall comfort and helping them live life as fully as possible to the end.

Oh Lian Chee