Forum: Good to have students interacting with canteen stallholders

A few concerns came to mind as I read about the switch to pre-packed meals in schools such as my alma mater (Pre-packed meals, dispensers: Canteen vendor shortage drives S’pore schools to serve up alternatives, April 27).

One can imagine the amount of waste (arising from the use of disposables) that would be generated as more schools switch to pre-packed meals. It is not a good start to educating the younger generation on a green lifestyle.

If catering companies that enjoy economies of scale can charge up to $3.50 for a meal, why should school canteen stallholders have to cap their prices at $2.50?

If catering companies can be allowed to cater for the entire school, why limit stallholders to operating three stalls? Would giving stallholders the chance to operate more stalls let them enjoy economies of scale and improve their viability?

Can schools provide more storage space for stallholders to buy in bulk, just like how markets provide central freezers for hawkers to store their products?

These measures would help attract more people to operate in a school canteen.

If students no longer need to interact with stallholders to place their orders but collect their meals from a dispensing machine, are we depriving them of a chance to interact and socialise with those beyond their circle of friends which generations before them did?

There are many ways to bring back the canteen operators, the uncles and aunties whose faces we came to know and whom we interacted with over our years in school.

Please do not deprive students of such an experience.

Lai Wai Mun