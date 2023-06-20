Forum: Good to educate Singaporeans about role of elected president

A survey conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) in 2011, around the time of the presidential election that year, showed that people’s understanding of the role of the elected president was limited (A presidential election is not a general election, but do S’poreans care about the difference?, June 16).

It would be good to get an update on the state of people’s understanding today. Perhaps the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) could commission IPS to conduct a new survey.

The Government and the CPA should make an effort to address and correct any misconceptions on the elected presidency that surface.

Another topic that may need to be explained in more depth is the eligibility criteria for potential candidates for the presidential election.

It would be good also to inform the public about the CPA’s vested power and how it operates. For example, can the CPA veto a decision made by the president, and if so, under what circumstances and conditions?

Furthermore, there is a need to educate new voters, including foreign-born new citizens, about the elected presidency.

Better public understanding of the elected presidency would enhance people’s conviction that Singapore’s democratic system works, as well as their respect for the president.

Albert Ng Ya Ken