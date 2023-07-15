Forum: Good that those with special needs get help in their job journey

I applaud the initiative to help young people transition from school to working life (Over 900 job vacancies for fresh grads in NTUC move to help them transition to working life, July 13).

Such help is particularly necessary for those young people with special needs who have gone through mainstream education but struggle to find jobs. Sadly, I know of several such young people who experienced many setbacks in their job search after so many years of hard work in mainstream education.

It is unkind to leave these high-functioning special needs young people alone to struggle in their employment journey and see them becoming withdrawn after facing numerous setbacks.

William W.K. Tan

