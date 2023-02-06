Forum: Good public transport will help ease Causeway traffic gridlock

The traffic congestion at the Johor-Singapore Causeway continues to frustrate commuters and travellers. I believe the solution lies in improving public transport across the Causeway.

The upcoming Rapid Transit System Link is a step in the right direction, but its expected peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction is not sufficient, considering that before the pandemic, around 300,000 people used the Causeway every day.

A better low-cost option would be to have public buses run more frequently.

Expanding the checkpoint by adding more car lanes is not sustainable, as cars take up a lot of space for the number of passengers they carry compared with buses and trains.

It is important that both Singapore and Malaysia prioritise public transport upgrades when considering plans to enhance the Causeway.

With the right initiatives, a more efficient and sustainable solution to this problem can be achieved.

Yam Jun Jie, 19

Polytechnic student