Forum: Good crowd control at MRT station after NDP

I wish to thank the Land Transport Authority and SMRT for the crowd control at Bayfront MRT station after the National Parade on Aug 9.

After the fireworks display ended, I wondered if there would be enough trains to take us home, given the huge crowd.

I braced myself and decided to catch a train from Marina Bay Sands. There was much pushing among the people inside the Bayfront MRT station.

I instinctively moved slowly to the wall for safety.

I breathed a sigh of relief when I noticed that just before the gantry, a barricade had been placed to separate the flow of people from the wall as a safety measure.

I was reassured when I heard MRT staff and officers telling the crowd: “Walk slowly. There are enough trains to take you home safely.”

I was grateful that when I asked for help, two officers in the station control room told me which MRT line would take me home faster.

I thank the officers and staff who maintained law and order, allowing us all to return home safely.

Angela Hoe Cheng Heng

