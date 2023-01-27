Forum: Good career opportunities for Singaporeans in early childhood sector

We thank Ms Vanesse Tang Jia Yi, Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng and Ms Lee Yim May for their letters, “Train low-income mothers to work in childcare centres” (Jan 13); “Get more Singaporeans to take on jobs at childcare centres” (Jan 18); and “Make it easier for Singaporeans to contribute as programme helpers at childcare centres” (Jan 20).

The Government has been growing the early childhood sector and increasing its capacity to provide families with access to affordable and quality pre-schools. To support this, the 23,000-strong early childhood workforce will require over 3,500 more educators by 2025.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is working closely with pre-schools and training providers to attract and train Singaporeans with the aptitude and passion to educate and care for young children.

ECDA has enhanced career prospects, as well as professional development opportunities, in the early childhood sector. This has allowed salaries of the workforce in this sector to increase in tandem.

We are also in the midst of engaging educators, pre-school operators and parents to co-develop solutions to improve the working conditions of our educators.

Local mid-career job seekers can apply for Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programmes offered by the National Institute of Early Childhood Development or KLC International Institute. These candidates will be employed by a pre-school operator and earn a salary while undergoing training. KLC also offers SkillsFuture career transition programmes to train and place job seekers in pre-schools.

There are also opportunities to join the sector as assistant educators or programme helpers to assist in care duties. There is no limit on the number of assistant educators and programme helpers a pre-school can hire, many of whom are middle-aged women. The regulations stipulate the number of qualified educators required to be present, and assistant educators and programme helpers are recognised as additional manpower in the childcare and infant care bays.

Job seekers who are interested, including lower-income mothers and middle-aged women, can visit www.ecda.gov.sg/Shapeourtomorrow for information on training and career pathways in the early childhood sector.

They can also approach WSG Careers Connect or NTUC e2i’s Career Centres for job search assistance.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development also refers ComCare recipients who need employment to these services.

Cynthia Leow

Director, Policy, Planning and Development

Early Childhood Development Agency