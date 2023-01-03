Forum: Go for BTO flat in non-mature estate first and upgrade later

Singapore’s Housing Board flats have been a success in terms of affordability, facility design and building maintenance.

I agree with HDB that new flat prices should remain affordable for first-time home buyers (New HDB flats priced to be affordable for first-time buyers, Dec 24).

When I got married in 1996, my wife and I bought a four-room flat in Yishun on the resale market for $292,000. Based on HDB data, a first-time buyer can still get a Build-To-Order four-room flat in a non-mature estate today at around this price.

What young couples need is patience; start by buying a flat in a non-mature area first, and upgrade to a home in a mature estate or a private property later in life.

Sim Lim Onn