Forum: Give some respite from North-South Corridor works on weekend nights

Construction on the North-South Corridor continues to be a nuisance that residents in the Novena area, like me, have had to endure (North-South Corridor: 3 key gripes from residents and how LTA is dealing with them, Jan 25).

The official statements from the Land Transport Authority do not reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground as many times, heavy construction work goes on through the night on weekdays as well as weekends.

The only respite we look forward to is the weekend nights when, by law, no construction activity is permitted from 10pm on Saturday until 7am on Monday morning.

I wish to draw attention to a specific construction site along Thomson Road beside Goldhill Shopping Centre which has flouted this requirement consistently every weekend.

We have lodged repeated complaints with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA), all to no avail. All we get is a generic response that they will monitor the situation, with no enforcement action taken.

What enforcement measures will LTA and NEA take to ensure that residents can at least be given two peaceful nights of sleep over the weekend and not have to suffer incessant construction noise disturbance?

Daniel Tan Yang Sheng (Dr)