Forum: Give Singaporeans and their foreign spouses more support for IVF treatment

In his Chinese New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke of moves, to be announced in the coming months, that will increase support for parents.

As inflation is hitting the pockets of Singaporeans hard, some couples are finding it hard to afford expensive in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), especially if they do not qualify for subsidies. 

Increasing financial assistance for Singaporeans and their foreign spouses undergoing IVF treatment is one way to support families who are trying to have children, and raise the birth rate here.

Goh Chee Eng

