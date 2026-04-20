Forum: Give heat-safe water bottles to those working in hot sun

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DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

I refer to the article “ Hot days expected over the next fortnight, but heatwave risk in Singapore low: Government ” (April 2).

It is reassuring that the heatwave threshold has not been crossed.

But anyone who has spent time under Singapore’s punishing sun knows that “low risk” does not mean “low impact” for the people who have no choice but to work outdoors.

Construction workers are among the most exposed to heat stress because their jobs involve heavy physical labour and prolonged exposure to the sun.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) requires hourly hydration, shaded rest breaks and other forms of protection.

But perhaps more can be done. Research has shown that heat can increase the leaching of chemicals from single-use plastic bottles, especially when left in hot conditions for long periods.

Yet many workers still rely on cheap plastic bottles that are not designed to withstand the heat they endure day after day.

Employers, schools and civic groups could work on campaigns that fund insulated steel water bottles for construction workers, alongside sunscreen, shaded rest points and regular hydration reminders.

MOM could also encourage companies to provide heat-safe, durable bottles and make this part of workplace welfare, not an optional extra.

Tahirah Rebekah Koshy