Forum: Get more Singaporeans to take on jobs at childcare centres

The heavy workload and high attrition rate in the childcare sector are perennial problems (Train low-income mums to work in childcare centres, Jan 13).

We should look at the entire situation in perspective, especially the difficulty in retaining workers.

Quite a number of our childcare centre workers are foreigners who take some time to adapt to our culture, our expectations and, above all, our way of doing things. Problems can arise from miscommunication or a lack of understanding among employers, workers and parents.

This situation could be improved if we have more Singaporeans working in childcare centres.

There are many middle-aged women doing blue-collar jobs at fast-food joints, coffee shops and hawker centres. They are hard-working and responsible, and could make good childcare helpers.

Those who are parents themselves would be able to relate better with parents of the children under their care, and they would better understand their employer’s expectations.

Perhaps the authorities could come up with more incentives to encourage Singaporeans to work at childcare centres.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng