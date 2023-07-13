Forum: Garden of Peace needs sprucing up

I refer to the article “Scattering of ashes in Garden of Peace gains popularity, but majority still opt for niche” (July 3).

As I was considering the former option, I paid a visit to the Garden of Peace last week.

However, what I saw left me disappointed. The garden certainly did not exude a sense of peace – the greenery and infrastructure were not well-maintained, and the prayer facility was fairly undeveloped.

There were also no shelters to shield one from the sun or rain.

Worse still, I discovered that the scattered ashes had formed an unsightly pile on the ground, which suggests that the current approach of using a watering can to percolate the ashes is ineffective.The National Environment Agency should consider having a running stream instead.

If the garden could be spruced up, perhaps more people would switch to scattering ashes inland. I know I would be one of them.

Koh Choon Hua