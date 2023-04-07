Forum: Friends of Wildlife Plus members should enjoy entry to new bird park

As a Friends of Wildlife Plus member of Mandai Wildlife Reserve, I was excited to read about the soft opening of Bird Paradise (Bird Paradise in Mandai to open on May 8 with discounted tickets, March 30).

However, this excitement soon turned into disappointment when I learnt that access to the new Bird Paradise is excluded from the Friends of Wildlife Plus membership I had already paid for.

Jurong Bird Park was previously one of four parks to which entry was included for Friends of Wildlife Plus members.

Those who had paid the annual membership fee had already been deprived of visiting the bird park as it was closed in January. For Bird Paradise to now be excluded from the membership leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

A marketing e-mail from Mandai Wildlife Reserve offered a members’ preview of the new park, but the only dates and time slots offered were on weekdays, hardly conducive days for families.

I understand that organisations reserve the right to change the terms and conditions of membership, but this move to exclude admission to Bird Paradise – even after membership fees have been paid – shows that Mandai Wildlife Reserve does not value its members at all.

Dominic Leong