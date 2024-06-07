Forum: Freelance coaches must pool together for better professional liability insurance rates

In the Opinion commentary “In ad hoc work, asking for money was the hardest skill to learn” (May 31), freelance aqua fitness instructor Yu Poh Leng shared that she could not find affordable professional liability insurance for gig workers like her in her capacity as a freelance fitness instructor.

The commentary further explained that professional liability insurance “covers third-party claims for negligent acts, omissions or breaches of professional duty” (for example, if someone gets injured in an exercise class and sues the instructor).

The National Instructors and Coaches Association (Nica), an NTUC-affiliated association that represents freelance coaches and instructors of sports, arts, exercise and fitness, and enrichment, shares Ms Yu’s concern about the lack of affordable professional liability insurance coverage for freelancers, in particular coaches and instructors who conduct physical activities for learners of a wide spectrum of abilities.

Nica members are excited that Healthier SG and Age Well SG will connect more participants from the vulnerable segments to instructor-led health and wellness programmes.

However, Nica members are concerned that conducting activities for vulnerable segments such as seniors and persons with disabilities may involve risks of injuries.

This means that instructors as independent contractors have fewer means and abilities to address these issues. Nica and other associations must thus step up to plug the gap.

This could translate to Nica aggregating demand from members for professional liability insurance and applying a formula to co-finance the coverage.

Indeed, pooling together enough interested instructors to secure affordable premium rates is a perennial challenge as professional liability insurance, though important, is not mandatory.

Thus, freelancers must step up to join like-minded associations such as Nica. It would also place Nica in a better position to negotiate affordable premiums with insurers if Nica is backed by a bigger base of members who need professional liability insurance coverage.

Enlightened service buyers, end-users, and lead sector agencies in the coaching and instructing industry can communicate support for these steps to elevate standards, by acknowledging that professional liability insurance is an essential component in the cost structure of a freelancer business.

Adrian Chiang

President

National Instructors and Coaches Association