Forum: Free LPA certification sends wrong signal

I refer to the news report “Free LPA certification under new campaign to promote better pre-planning” (July 23).

While it is commendable that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is making efforts to encourage more Singaporeans to set up a lasting power of attorney (LPA), the new campaign, in fact, penalises those who had taken early action on important life matters and had paid for the certification

fee.

These include the 165,000 people aged 50 and above who have paid between $25 and $300 for an LPA certification.

By providing free LPA certification at this point, it will serve to deter Singaporeans from taking actions in the future, but to wait until the Government provides free services.

It also sends a wrong signal that the responsibility lies with the Government.

MSF could consider other campaigns such as providing goodie bags and giving other collaterals instead. To be fair to all, if a fee waiver is given now, those who had paid for one should be given a refund by MSF.

Yong Yin Fong