Forum: Free LPA certification by pro bono certificate issuers

We thank Ms Yong Yin Fong for the letter “Free certification sends wrong signal” (July 25).

To encourage more to make their Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has waived the fees for Singapore citizens applying for LPA Form 1 since 2014, and this will continue until March 2026.

Certification fees are not charged by MSF, but by LPA certificate issuers (lawyers, psychiatrists, accredited medical practitioners) who provide such services.

As part of the current pre-planning campaign, pro bono certificate issuers from individual volunteers and organisations such as Lawyers@M3 have offered free certification services at the mobile clinics.

We are heartened that these certificate issuers have stepped forward to volunteer their services and waive their professional fees to help more seniors.

Making an LPA is a gift of certainty, giving you and your loved ones peace of mind.

We urge more individuals to make their LPA as soon as possible.

Find out more at https://go.gov.sg/LPA-ACP

Regina Chang

Public Guardian

Office of the Public Guardian