Forum: Food delivered to migrant workers must be better tracked for safety

I was shocked to read about packed food delivered to migrant workers being left in the open in such an unhygienic state (Food meant for migrant workers left unattended outside dorms, April 10).

We need to fine-tune the operational details of how packed food is dispatched from a caterer’s kitchen and how the meals are distributed to migrant workers and stored.

If meals are delivered too early, the food will turn bad and put workers’ health at risk.

I urge the Government to impose more stringent monitoring and enforcement of safety standards. We must hold everyone accountable in ensuring that the food meant for migrant workers meets safety standards.

V. Balu

