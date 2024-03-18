Forum: Follow Finland’s example in educating public about AI

With the great push towards artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, more people are likely to feel uneasy about AI taking over part of or even their entire job and career.

Part of this unease is due to a lack of knowledge and even simple understanding of what AI is, and how it can be used to improve our work and workplace.

Therefore, it is time that Singaporeans get educated on AI through free courses, similar to what Finland is doing. Originally started as a free-access university course, Finland’s scheme to start educating its population about AI is now being rolled out nationally with the support of private companies and the government.

Such courses can help to demystify what AI is and how it can help Singapore’s economy grow and be more competitive in the global market.

Edmond Lim Chye Kwang