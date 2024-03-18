Forum: Follow Finland’s example in educating public about AI

Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 05:00 AM

With the great push towards artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, more people are likely to feel uneasy about AI taking over part of or even their entire job and career.

Part of this unease is due to a lack of knowledge and even simple understanding of what AI is, and how it can be used to improve our work and workplace.

Therefore, it is time that Singaporeans get educated on AI through free courses, similar to what Finland is doing. Originally started as a free-access university course, Finland’s scheme to start educating its population about AI is now being rolled out nationally with the support of private companies and the government.

Such courses can help to demystify what AI is and how it can help Singapore’s economy grow and be more competitive in the global market.

Edmond Lim Chye Kwang

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top