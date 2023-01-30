Forum: Focus on teaching children skills needed for future economy

I could not agree more with Mr Harry Lim (Lessons on primary school education worth learning from international schools, Jan 27).

I have three sons who attended privately run pre-schools before joining Ministry of Education schools. The oldest entered Primary 1 in 2015, my middle son in 2019, and the youngest started in 2022.

All three found the transition from kindergarten to primary school jarring.

They went from a pedagogy that was interactive and focused on learning-by-doing, to one where teachers taught and pupils were expected to memorise things, all in the name of finishing a heavy curriculum in time for the exams.

Given the advancements in technology and the ever-increasing competition from other countries, our children will need to develop an interest in learning, think for themselves, articulate their points of view clearly, and know how to work in teams. These are the minimum skills needed for the future economy.

Currently, we risk having the majority of our children educated mainly in memory and exam-passing skills.

Edwin Chow