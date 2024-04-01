Forum: Focus more on social competence in training special needs students

Autism Association (Singapore) chairwoman Denise Phua rightly highlighted the need to prepare adults with autism for working life (5 agencies to hold open houses for firms keen to support adults with autism, March 28). This, however, necessitates a fresh perspective on what can be done to bridge special schooling through post-schooling preparation for eventual fully paid employment.

Key to designing such a model would be the oft-overlooked social competence dimension of work capabilities. Preparation for employment has often focused on training vocational skill sets.

While this may be able to get young adults with special needs hired, often the social communication and social-emotional learning dimensions of functioning in the workplace determine whether they can sustain their work placement from day to day.

Also, given that the maturation of adults with special needs is often delayed, how much then is the idea of “work” – of being employed, having a “role” to fulfil in a workplace setting and responsibilities or functions to carry out – adequately understood, post-special schooling, at 18 years of age or even in their 20s?

Building capability in the social and socialisation aspects of daily living is important in the special school curriculum and vocational training.

Teaching students with special needs social communication and social skills as a subject at the upper-level years of special schooling and vocational training develops the social competence crucial to their functioning daily in workplace settings, sustaining their work placement to transition eventually to fully paid employment.

Lucy Pou