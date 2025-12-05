Forum: Flash floods can be opportunities, not just disruptions

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I read with interest PUB chief executive Ong Tze-Ch’in’s comments on the need for greater resilience against flash floods ( Resilience against flash flooding required: PUB chief, Dec 1).

While it is true that Singapore cannot prevent every flooding event, it should not view intense rainfall only as a threat. Climate change is expected to bring heavier rain that can, in fact, be turned into a strategic advantage.

Singapore still relies heavily on imported water and energy-intensive desalination. In this context, additional rainfall is, paradoxically, a blessing in disguise. The key question is how the country can better capture, store and use this water, instead of letting it rush into drains and out to sea.

Here are some practical ideas that may be worth exploring:

Household storage: Encourage each home to store a modest amount of potable water during the rainy season, to be consumed during drier months and replenished when rain returns. This builds household resilience.

HDB estates: Install underground tanks at HDB blocks to collect rainwater for non-potable uses such as monthly high-pressure cleaning of common areas.

Multi-storey carparks: Equip carparks with underground flash-flood water storage for car-wash use, reducing reliance on potable water.

Industrial estates: Create designated collection points for flash-flood runoff, allowing estates to use this water for cleaning and maintenance. Industrial areas, with their extensive hard surfaces, are especially suitable for large-scale capture.

Instead of treating flash floods only as disruptions, Singapore can treat them as opportunities. With thoughtful planning, engineering innovation and community participation, the country can turn excess rainfall into a strategic water asset, strengthening both its climate resilience and long-term water security.

Liu Fook Thim