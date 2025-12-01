Forum: Flammable facade wraps pose serious fire risks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, is a sobering reminder of how rapidly facade fires can escalate. While investigations are ongoing, initial reports suggest that the bamboo scaffolding and open-mesh netting wrapped around the buildings contributed significantly to the swift vertical spread of the flames.

The reported use of foam for window insulation would also have intensified the fire, causing the flames to spread rapidly inside and produce large amounts of thick, poisonous smoke.

Although wooden or timber scaffolding was phased out in Singapore in the early 1980s, the extensive use of fabric netting, tarpaulin and canvas sheets on local worksites remains a serious and underestimated fire hazard.

These materials are combustible. Once ignited by welding sparks, electrical faults, cigarette embers or other ignition sources, they burn intensely, melt, and release thick, toxic black smoke.

When wrapped vertically around scaffolding, they can create a chimney-like effect that channels heat and flames upwards within minutes.

The growing practice of using canvas sheets as “acoustic silencers” adds to the concern. While they may dampen noise slightly, they are not engineered as fire-safe acoustic barriers.

Their use on high-rise facades can create a false sense of noise control while introducing significant flammability risks, particularly when installed near hot works, temporary wiring or confined spaces.

The use of non-fire-rated tarpaulin and canvas sheets on tall buildings should therefore be reviewed. Safer alternatives exist, including certified flame-retardant facade coverings, purpose-built acoustic barriers and stricter controls for hot-work operations.

Temporary works, often viewed as “minor” or “non-structural”, can become deadly if poorly managed. Strengthening standards, approval processes and enforcement for these materials is essential.

The Hong Kong incident should serve as a timely wake-up call for Singapore.

Solomon Tan Kia Tang