Forum: Fireworks displays carefully regulated to mitigate environmental impact

We thank Forum writer Chong Ling Eng for the feedback (Fireworks displays come at a cost to environment, Nov 23).

Fireworks displays at Marina Bay are limited to a handful of selective large-scale events, to strike a balance between creating memorable experiences for the community and minimising overall environmental impact.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display is a signature and popular highlight of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown that adds buzz to the event and uplifts our spirits as we usher in the new year collectively. While planning for a celebratory experience, the Urban Redevelopment Authority is cognisant of the potential environmental impact of fireworks and regulates their usage carefully.

We have been working with relevant agencies over the years to ensure that fireworks are carefully executed within regulatory limits to mitigate the impact on the environment.

In organising the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, we strive to deliver a countdown experience that is distinctive, relevant and meaningful for all. We are open to considering other programme options for future editions, as part of efforts to continually refresh the event’s offerings.

Jason Chen

Director (Place Management)

Conservation and Urban Design Group

Urban Redevelopment Authority