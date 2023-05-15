Forum: Finding purpose in life essential to human well-being

The article, “Tiredness of life: The growing phenomenon among the elderly” (May 8), generated much discussion among older people and those who work to improve the senior sector.

Author Sam Carr highlighted that in conversations with older people, issues identified were “aching loneliness, pain associated with not mattering, struggles with self-expression, existential tiredness, and fear of being reduced to a completely dependent state”. These issues can sometimes also be faced by young people, those in middle age, and those coping with functional disabilities.

Ms Teresa Hsu, one of Singapore’s oldest persons who died at the age of 113 in 2011, said: “My secrets of longevity are simple: stay positive, I contribute, I eat a healthy diet and every morning I do yoga.”

Psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, author of Man’s Search For Meaning, described his time in concentration camps during WWII, where he witnessed and experienced extreme suffering and loss. He found that those who were able to find meaning and purpose in their lives in those difficult and horrific situations were more likely to survive.

He proposed that finding meaning in life is essential to human well-being. Some can find this in religion, where they seek an eternal meaning of life that transcends their limited lifespan.

Our ageing society must have a supportive environment with a positive ageing culture, strong biological, psychological, and social care network, and provision of meaningful occupations and activities for more people like Teresa Hsu.

Wee Shiou Liang (Dr)