Forum: EZ-Link staff reminded to let commuters decide whether to convert their cards

We thank Ms Carolyn Ng for her feedback about her helper’s encounter at Tampines MRT station (Helper had ez-link card converted at station without her knowledge, May 12).

EZ-Link deploys ambassadors trained to inform commuters about the EZ-Link app and its benefits. This involves upgrading an ez-link card to a SimplyGo ez-link card, and pairing the card with the EZ-Link app. In doing so, commuters can remotely top up their cards without having to queue at the ticketing machines, track their travel spend, earn reward points and more.

SimplyGo ez-link card users who are not using the app can continue to check their fare and card balance at the ticketing machines.

We would like to convey our sincere apologies to Ms Ng and her helper for the incident. We have reminded our ambassadors to allow commuters to decide whether to convert their cards, to inform consumers that the conversion is not reversible and to ensure the validity of promotions. In this case, the ambassador had mixed up the $2 cashback campaign with a newer top-up cashback campaign. We will also take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Janice Xu

Head, Marketing Communications

EZ-Link