Forum: Eye centre to work on optimising resources to give patients timely care

We thank Mr Edwin Goh for his feedback (Too long a wait for SNEC appointment for subsidised patients, Aug 12).

Like many parts of our hospitals, following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) has seen a significant increase in the number of referrals from the polyclinics and general practitioner clinics. SNEC is receiving about 50 per cent more referrals now compared to 2019.

To improve access, SNEC provides eye care services through various clinics – at Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, KK Women’s & Children’s Hospital, and a stand-alone clinic in Bedok.

Most patients with non-urgent conditions will have to wait for four to five months, but a minority may have a longer wait. Our triage system will identify patients with urgent eye consultations and fast-track them for earlier appointments at our specialist outpatient clinics within a few days, regardless of their subsidy status. Patients with eye emergencies will be immediately directed to the hospitals’ Accident and Emergency departments.

We will work with staff at our call centre to ensure that the available clinic options are shared with patients seeking appointments with us. SNEC will continue to explore ways to optimise our resources to enable timely care for all our patients. We seek Mr Goh’s and the public’s kind understanding as we do our utmost to meet our patients’ needs.

Edmund Wong (Clinical Associate Professor)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Clinical Services)

Singapore National Eye Centre