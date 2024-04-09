Forum: Explore ways to protect our young athletes from extreme heat exposure

Singapore is currently facing an unprecedented heatwave, with “feels like” temperatures of 40 deg C. As we face warnings of excessive heat and UV radiation levels reaching new highs, it’s important to discuss the potential consequences of extreme heat conditions on our young athletes.

The safety and well-being of young athletes participating in outdoor sports should be a priority. It’s concerning to see sports matches, in particular league football matches, still ongoing despite the scorching temperatures. To make things worse, some of these matches are held during the hottest times of the day.

Having those as young as under eight out in the heat prompts questions about the lack of empathy and protection for our young. While more water breaks are provided to ensure appropriate hydration, is this sufficient to protect them from heat exhaustion?

Spectators are mostly shielded by sheltered stands, while players and reserves on the bench are seated under direct sunlight.

Undeniably, endurance is a large part of sports training. But the line between promoting endurance in adverse conditions and prioritising the well-being of the young must be determined.

Adjusting match schedules to avoid peak heat periods and giving reserves adequate shelter are some measures that should be explored.

In addition, alternatives such as evening matches could help mitigate the dangers posed by exposure to extreme heat.

As the heatwave persists and temperatures continue to rise, it becomes more urgent to protect our young. Failure to address these concerns would not only jeopardise their immediate health, but also risks hindering their long-term development.

It’s time for the approach to sports to be re-evaluated, as after all, these young ones are not just athletes, but the future of Singapore’s sporting excellence.

Sonia Nizam Kamarraj