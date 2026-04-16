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Forum: Expedite deployment of clean energy solutions

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I refer to the article “Energy efficiency, renewables can reduce vulnerability of oil, gas dependence: Ravi Menon” (April 6).

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, we must reflect on the pragmatism of our green agenda. While climate change is the overarching threat, the energy transition is the practical strategy required to solve the problem.

As global discourse remains stalled on climate theory, Singapore must accelerate the tangible actions envisioned by Mr Ravi Menon. 

Energy powers our economy – from manufacturing to digital services – and underpins modern life.

However, as a small, alternative energy-disadvantaged nation, our path to net-zero by 2050 depends on actionable strategies, not just pledges.

Given our national constraints, the transition is our most immediate priority. 

To remain competitive and secure, we must move beyond the “tired” rhetoric of climate change and expedite the deployment of clean energy solutions, such as renewable imports and hydrogen.

Osman V.P. Mohamed

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.