Forum: Expand scope of community health screenings

I attended a “See, Hear, Eat Better” functional screening by the Health Promotion Board at my void deck. The initiative, which provides basic vision, oral and hearing checks for seniors aged 60 and above, was convenient and accessible, especially for those who may hesitate to visit a clinic unless they feel unwell.

Recent findings from the Singapore Eye Research Institute highlight why such outreach is increasingly important ( Over 1 in 3 S’pore seniors have undiagnosed eye disease; 1 in 5 has significant hearing loss: Study , Feb 23).

It was reported that more than one in three seniors have undiagnosed eye disease, while one in five has significant hearing loss. One in five suffers triple sensory loss, which is associated with poorer daily functioning and significantly higher healthcare costs.

These findings reinforce the need to join Healthier SG, which emphasises preventive care and early intervention. However, some seniors may not enrol or take the first step unless prompted.

Community screenings at void decks and residents’ corners can serve as that initial nudge. To better support Healthier SG, the scope of such screenings could be broadened to include simple blood tests, body mass index checks and fall-risk assessment. These would provide a more holistic picture of seniors’ health beyond sensory function alone.

Equally important is structured follow-up. Healthcare ambassadors could guide participants on referral pathways and help with on-the-spot enrolment into Healthier SG, ensuring continuity of care rather than one-off screening.

As our population ages rapidly, preventive healthcare must move closer to where seniors live.

Strengthening community-based screening would complement Healthier SG and help ensure that no senior’s silent condition goes undetected.

Gabriel Chia