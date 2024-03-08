Forum: Expand retention scheme for nurses to other healthcare professionals

While I appreciate the contributions of nurses, I believe the scheme to retain public healthcare nurses should be extended to include all healthcare workers (About 29,000 nurses to get up to $100,000 in payouts under new retention scheme, Feb 20).

I also agree with the Forum writer who asked if the special nurses’ scheme implies that other jobs are less important (There are other professions as important as nursing too, March 1).

Healthcare workers across various roles and specialities contribute tirelessly to the well-being of society. By limiting the benefits of the scheme to nurses, we inadvertently overlook the valuable contributions of other healthcare professionals who work alongside them.

This disparity not only undermines the spirit of inclusivity but also fails to recognise the collective efforts of the entire public healthcare workforce.

In times of crisis, unity and solidarity among healthcare workers are essential for effectively combating challenges. Extending the scheme to all healthcare workers would not only acknowledge the diverse contributions within the healthcare sector but also foster a sense of unity and support among the entire workforce.

Let us stand together in solidarity and appreciation of the tireless dedication of all healthcare professionals who selflessly serve our communities.

Liu Shu Fen