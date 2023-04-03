Forum: Exempted Massage Establishment rules need tightening

We regularly read in the news about anti-vice police raids on shops that offer massage services.

Under the different types of massage establishments regulated by the police is one category known as the exempted massage establishment. Such establishments do not require their owners to register their employees with the police.

These establishments do not need to pay an annual licence fee and do not need Case Trust Accreditation.

There is also no requirement for a two-year lease or 100 sq m floor area, and no requirement for a capital investment of $50,000 in renovation, assets or rental.

Employees also need not wear a company uniform.

These exempted massage establishments are meant to provide their services in full view of the public. However, these shops often put up curtains or even erect wooden partitions to block the view from the outside.

The lax requirements and the low cost of operations for these exempted massage establishments encourage owners to adopt illicit practices.

If operators’ shops are closed down due to breaches in licensing requirements, it’s easy for them to open new ones because of the low start-up cost.

If necessary, they use another person’s identification details to register as the owner. This person gets paid but has no business involvement at all.

There is a need for the Government to tighten the requirements for exempted massage establishments.

In addition, there is also a need to have stricter legislative requirements for and enforcement action against beauty salons that operate without a massage licence but use the establishments as a front to offer illicit massage services.

The professional image of many proper massage establishments that follow the law to make an honest living should not be tarnished by unscrupulous operators.

Wong Hen Jeng