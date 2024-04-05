Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Use Sports Hub for cool School Games

I read with concern about the heat in Singapore in recent months (When hot gets hotter: El Nino expected to turn up the heat in April and May, say experts, March 31).

I wonder if some of the sports events in the ongoing National School Games could be held at the Singapore Sports Hub instead of various outdoor venues, which offer less protection from the elements.

The Sports Hub would provide a cool and enjoyable experience for student-athletes, teachers and parents.

Lee Mei Ling

Take pride in estate and keep it clean

I refer to the commentary “Publicly shaming elusive litterbugs – can embarrassment change behaviour?” (April 2).

I find it odd that residents can sit in a park near their home and ignore empty bottles, bags and food containers around them. At least in my area, there are a few civic-minded neighbours who use plastic bags as gloves to pick up litter and take it to a bin.

HDB home owners should take pride in their well-designed and well-maintained public housing estates.

Wolfgang Sachsenroder

Have ramps at doctor’s clinics

When I recently took my mother, who uses a wheelchair, to a doctor’s clinic, I was relieved to see short portable ramps there.

Without a ramp, clinic assistants may need to help lift a visitor’s wheelchair, taxing them unnecessarily. This also puts the wheelchair user at risk of an accident or fall.

To cope with the rapidly ageing population, the authorities should encourage clinics to provide ramps where there are steps. This would make it safer for wheelchair users and others with mobility issues.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon