Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Give private homes vouchers for energy-saving appliances too

It was announced in Parliament that Housing Board homes will receive e-vouchers for energy- and water-saving appliances and fittings ($300 vouchers for all HDB households to buy energy- and water-saving products, March 4).

This is good news for all HDB households. However, it is unclear why private households which may also benefit from such schemes are excluded. The programme can be extended to private households through the RedeemSG portal, just like CDC vouchers.

Winston Chew Choon Teck

Deploy RAG arrows selectively

I refer to the Land Transport Authority’s reply (40% fewer accidents involving right turns after red-amber-green arrows were installed, March 6). This is to be expected. But the trade-off is less efficient traffic flow and more pollution. While I understand the need for safety, there needs to be a balance. The scheme is fine for trunk roads and major junctions, but for minor junctions, red-amber-green (RAG) arrows should be deployed only when necessary and during peak periods.

Keok Tong San

‘Step flush’ toilets can improve hygiene

Given that 2024 has been designated as the year of public hygiene (2024 to be the year of public hygiene, with targeted measures to improve cleanliness, March 4), perhaps the authorities can consider installing “step flush” toilets in coffee shops and public toilets.

Popular in Japan and China, such toilets help users to flush without needing to press the flush button with their hands, risking contamination. Auto-flush toilets often need batteries and may not work well.

Philip Siow